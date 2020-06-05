Juliana Castro, a player for Club Nacional de Football's women's team, is interviewed by Efe at her home on 21 May 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay, during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Juliana Castro, a player for Club Nacional de Football's women's team, trains at her home on 21 May 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay, during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Juliana Castro, a player for Club Nacional de Football's women's team, trains at her home on 21 May 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay's Juliana Castro already can boast of a long list of accomplishments in soccer and at the age of 28 is aiming to achieve even more, yet she also has earned a degree in physical education and hopes to leverage her knowledge and experience to pursue a coaching career in the future.

The sister of Gonzalo "Chory" Castro, a former player for Spanish-league teams Mallorca, Real Sociedad and Malaga, was interviewed by Efe during an individual training session amid the coronavirus pandemic and spoke about having to overcome setbacks as a girl, the current state of Uruguayan soccer and playing the sport at the collegiate level in the United States.