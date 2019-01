Rodrigo Mora (R) from River Plate vies for the ball with Pedro Quiñones (L) from Emelec April 26, 2018 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernández

Uruguayan forward Rodrigo Mora announced his retirement over the weekend after being cut from River Plate's preseason roster.

"This was one of the saddest days of my life. The pain is constant and I can't keep going. I gave it my all and today I have to face reality, I can't play soccer anymore," the 31-year-old player said in a WhatsApp post.