Education and Culture Minister Maria Julia Muñoz speaks during an event on Aug. 16, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Uruguay's government on Wednesday rejected FIFA's decision to temporarily take control of the Uruguayan Soccer Federation (AUF) in the wake of that body's failure to hold elections and select a new president.

Education and Culture Minister Maria Julia Muñoz, who oversees all civilian associations in the South American country, said it was unacceptable for foreign bodies to interfere in the regulation and management of domestic entities.