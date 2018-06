Junior midfielder Matias Mier (center-front) battles for the ball with Palmeiras' Felipe Melo during a Copa Libertadores match on March 1, 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia. EPA-EFE/JORGE PAYARES

Uruguayan midfielder Matias Mier has been announced as a new member of Colombian first-division club La Equidad.

"A third reinforcement has arrived! Uruguayan midfielder Matias Mier is a new player for our team. Welcome Matias!" the Bogota-based team said Friday on social media.