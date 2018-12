The coach of River Plate Marcelo Gallardo celebrating after winning the Copa Libertadores at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Gonzalo Martinez of CA River Plate celebrates after scoring goal during the match for the third place of FIFA Club World Cup 2018 between Kashima Antlers and CA River Plate in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 22 December 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/ALI HAIDER

Argentine player Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez and manager Marcelo "Muñeco" Gallardo were awarded the Rey de America soccer prizes on Monday by the Uruguayan daily El Pais, honoring them as the best player and best manager of 2018, respectively, for leading River Plate to the Copa Libertadores title.

This is the 33rd year that the newspaper has handed out the honor, whose previous winners include, among others, Neymar, Ronaldinho, Carlos Valderrama, Enzo Francescoli and Jose Luis Chilavert.