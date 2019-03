Rodrigo Dourado (R) of Internacional vies for the ball with Luis Alberto Ramirez (C) of Alianza Lima during the Copa Libertadores group stage match between the Brazilian International and Alianza Lima of Peru held at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Victor Cuesta (R) of Internacional vies for the ball with Jose Manzaneda (L) of Alianza Lima during the Copa Libertadores group stage match between the Brazilian International and Alianza Lima of Peru held at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Nicolas Lopez of Internacional celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa Libertadores group stage match between the Brazilian International and Alianza Lima of Peru held at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Two goals from Uruguayan striker Nico Lopez in just 12 minutes on Wednesday delivered Internacional victory over Alianza Lima and kept the Brazilian team top of Group A of the Copa Libertadores.

The striker launched in the eighth minute with a snapshot from the front and repeated another shot in the 19th, deceiving Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.