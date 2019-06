Uruguayan defender Diego Godin arrives at the Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo, Uruguay, where he and his teammates and coaches boarded a flight to Brazil on June 13, 2019, for the upcoming Copa America tournament. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Fans gather on June 13, 2019, at the Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo, Uruguay, to send off the Uruguayan team, who boarded a flight to Brazil for the upcoming Copa America tournament. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez arrives at the Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo, Uruguay, where he and his teammates and coaches boarded a flight to Brazil on June 13, 2019, for the upcoming Copa America tournament. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Members of Uruguay's national soccer team expressed confidence Thursday ahead of the upcoming Copa America and said they are well prepared for the challenge.

Midfielder Nahitan Nandez spoke to reporters at the Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo minutes before La Celeste boarded a flight for Brazil for that continental tournament, which will be held from June 14 to July 7.