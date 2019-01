Uruguayan referee Claudia Umpierrez, seen posing for a photo on Dec. 28, 2018, comes from a soccer family, with a dad who coached, an uncle who played professionally and a grandfather who was an official, and now at 35, she is getting ready to referee her second Women's World Cup. EFE-EPA/Santiago Carbone

Uruguayan referee Claudia Umpierrez comes from a soccer family, with a dad who coached, an uncle who played professionally and a grandfather who was an official, and though she told EFE she never planned to follow in their footsteps, now, at 35, she is getting ready to referee her second Women's World Cup.

She recalled that she played soccer until age 16, when she decided to accompany her aunt in a refereeing course, but wasn't accepted because she was underage.