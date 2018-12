Uruguayan soccer player Sebastian 'Loco' Abreu at a press conference in Montevideo on April 4, 2017. EPA- EFE/Raúl Martínez

Rio Branco, a Brazilian club that has not competed at the national level since 2015, announced Thursday the signing of veteran Uruguayan attacker Sebastian "El Loco" Abreu for the 2019 season.

The news marks a new chapter in the legend of the 42-year-old striker.