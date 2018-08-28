The former president of the Uruguay Soccer Association (AUF) Wilmar Valdez Aug. 1 2018 in Montevideo (Uruguay). EPA- EFE FILE/Federico Anfitti

Former Uruguayan Soccer Federation (AUF) vice president Miguel Sejas, former player Andres Scotti and Congressman Carlos Varela met in Montevideo with FIFA and Conmebol representatives to discuss the temporary takeover of the national federation by soccer's international governing body.

Varela, a member of the governing leftist Broad Front coalition, and the others met on Monday at the Sheraton Hotel in the capital with Fatima Gonzalez and Monserrat Jimenez, of the South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) legal department, and FIFA official Jair Bertoni.