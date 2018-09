Serbia's Aleksandar Atanasijevic (R) in action during the third place match between Serbia and the US at the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in Turin, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Matthew Anderson (L) of the US in action during the third place match between Serbia and the US at the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in Turin, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Serbia's Nemanja Petric (R) in action against US players (L-R) Matthew Anderson, Maxwell Holt, and Aaron Russell during the third place match between Serbia and the US at the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in Turin, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

The United States on Sunday topped Serbia 3-1 to earn the bronze medal at the Volleyball Men's World Championship, securing its first podium appearance in the tourney in 20 years.

The Americans last climbed up onto the podium in Japan in 1998, 12 years after winning their lone gold medal in France.