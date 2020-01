US basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Debris from a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter belonging to former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant burns in the hills after crashing in Calabasas, California, on 26 January 2020, killing Bryant and eight other people. Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016. EFE/EPA/ADAM S DAVIS

Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant (C) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of game five of the Western Conference Semifinals round game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma USA, 21 May 2012 (reissued 26 January 2020). EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant shouts directions against the Houston Rockets in the second half of play in their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 January 2012 (reissued 26 January 2020). EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Vanessa Bryant (L), wife of Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant, and his daughters Natalia Diamante Bryant (C) and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant (R) are seen during the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers against the New York Knicks NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 08 November 2015 (reissued 26 January 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Fans of late Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant gather at LA Live across the street from the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 24 November 2012 (reissued 26 January 2020). EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Fans of late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant gather at the LA Live entertainment complex across the street from the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Fans of late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant gather at the LA Live entertainment complex across the street from the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A fan signs a mural of made in memory of late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant at the UCLA Training Center in El Segundo, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS

A view of a sign at a memorial as fans of late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant gather at the LA Live entertainment complex across the street from the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS

Fans place flowers, candles and memorabilia during a vigil for late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, at the LA Live entertainment complex across the street from the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS