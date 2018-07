David Stockton (C) of the USA in action against Cuba during their basketball qualifying match at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum in Havana, Cuba, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YANDER ZAMORA

Javier Justiz (R) of Cuba in action against Taylor Braun (L) of the USA during their basketball qualifying match at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum in Havana, Cuba, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YANDER ZAMORA

The men's national basketball team of the United States on Sunday beat the Cuban team 93-62 in a Group C match played at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum in Havana as part of the third qualifying game for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

During the first time in 27 years when a US basketball team visited Cuba for a game, the Cubans prevailed in Game 1 with 28-24, but in Game 2 the Americans, captained by Alex Caruso, began to make a comeback.