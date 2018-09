Tony Bishop Jr. (R) of Panama heads to the basket against the United States of America during a match of the second round in the qualifiers towards the Chinese 2019 Basketball World Cup on Sep. 17, 2018, in Roberto Duran arena, in Panama City, Panama. EFE / Welcome Velasco

Akil Mitchell (L) of Panama collides with Henry Ellenson (R) of the United States on Sep. 17, 2018, during a match of the second round in the qualifiers towards the 2019 China Basketball World Cup, at the Roberto Duran arena in Panama City, Panama. EFE / Welcome Velasco

Dwayne Bacon (R) of the United States jumps to dunk on Sep. 17, 2018, during a match of the second round in the qualifiers towards the World Cup of Basketball China 2019, at the Roberto Duran arena in Panama City, Panama. EFE / Welcome Velasco

The United States defeated Panama 78-48 at the close of the second round of qualifying for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Roberto Duran Arena on Monday.

The Panamanian team started well against the American team that displayed better physical strength, which ultimately proved to be decisive.