England's Ellen White celebrates after scoring a goal against the US during a 2019 Women's World Cup semifinal in Lyon, France, on Tuesday, July 2. EFE-EPA/Sebastien Nogier

US player Christen Press (L) and England's Mille Bright vie for the ball during a 2019 Women's World Cup semifinal in Lyon, France, on Tuesday, July 2. EFE-EPA/Srdjan Suki

US forward Alex Morgan (C) scores a goal against England in a 2019 Women's World Cup semifinal match in Lyon, France, on Tuesday, July 2. EFE-EPA/Srdjan Suki

The defending champions United States will get the chance to win the Women's World Cup for a fourth time after a hard-fought 2-1 victory here Tuesday over England.

Christen Press and Alex Morgan had the goals for the Americans and keeper Alyssa Naeher saved a penalty by England's Steph Houghton in the 84th minute, about 15 minutes after the English side saw what looked like the tying goal disallowed after VAR detected that one of the attacking players was offside.