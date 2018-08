Players of the USA team celebrate after defeating Panama at the conclusion of the WBSC Baseball Under-15 World Cup Championship final match between Panama and the USA at the Kenny Serracin Stadium in David, Panama, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Davis Diaz of USA slides safely during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships final match between Panama and USA at the Kenny Serracin stadium in David, Panama, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Players of the USA team celebrate after defeating Panama during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships final match between Panama and USA at the Kenny Serracin stadium in David, Panama, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

The United States Sunday defeated Panama 7 to 1 in the IV U-15 Baseball World Cup, organized by the World Baseball Softball Confederation becoming the new world champion in the U-15 category.

The Americans have had a solid record from the start of the championship, with only one defeat and 9 wins in the entire tournament which ended Sunday at the Kenny Serracin stadium in David in Chiriqui province of western Panama.