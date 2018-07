Chiaka Ogbogu of the United States in action against Canada during the semi-finals of the 2018 Women's Pan-American Volleyball Cup, which is being played in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Canada's Kiera Van Ryk (d) goes up for a spike during the semi-finals of the 2018 Women's Pan-American Volleyball Cup, which is being played in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Canada lost to the United States three sets to one. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Americans Sarah Wilhite (left) and Amanda Benson celebrate after their team's victory over Canada in the semi-finals of the 2018 Women's Pan-American Volleyball Cup, which is being played in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The Dominican Republic and the United States advanced to Saturday's championship match at the Women's Pan-American Volleyball Cup with semi-final victories over Brazil and Canada, respectively.

The defending-champion Americans defeated Canada in Friday's first semi-final at the Ricardo Arias Volleyball Palace in Santo Domingo 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, with Sarah Wilhite, Adora Anae and Haleigh Washington the biggest standouts with 13 points apiece.