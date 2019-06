Spain celebrate a goal against the US during a Women's World Cup knockout stage match in Reims, France, on Monday, June 24. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Spain's Mapi Leon (L) battles US midfielder Rose Lavelle during a Women's World Cup round of 16 match in Reims, France, on Monday, June 24. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cardenas

US team captain Megan Rapinoe converts a penalty against Spain during a Women's World Cup knockout stage match in Reims, France, on Monday, June 24 . EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cardenas

After outscoring opponents 18-0 in the group stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup, the United States had to work hard for a 2-1 victory over Spain here Monday in the knockout stage.

Spain, making their first appearance in the round of 16, opted to emphasize physicality in the contest against the premier side in international women's soccer, who are pursuing a fourth World Cup title.