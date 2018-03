Gabriella Papadakis (l.) and Guillaume Cizeron (r.) of France perform their free dance routine at the 2018 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan on March 24, 2018, where they won the gold medal. EFE-EPA/Roberto Bregani

US skater Nathan Chen performs at the 2018 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan on March 24, 2018, where he won the gold medal. EFE-EPA/Roberto Bregani

America's Nathan Chen, 18, won his first ISU World Figure Skating Championship this Saturday in Milan by topping the field in the free program, as he did previously in the short.

Chen, bronze medalist in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, was best this Thursday in the short program with 101.94 points, and this Saturday sealed his victory in the free program.