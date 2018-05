Photograph provided by Futbolasta showing an un-restored silk jersey worn by the Uruguayan National Soccer Club between 1904 and 1909, which is expected to fetch as much as $15,000 in Miami, United States, May 11, 2018 EPA-EFE/Futbolasta

Photograph provided by Futbolasta showing a Mexican national team jersey worn during the inaugural World Cup in 1930 in Miami, United States, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Futbolasta

Photograph provided by Futbolasta showing an Adidas shirt worn by Argentina's Diego Maradona during a 1979 match in Miami, United States, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Futbolasta

Photograph provided by Futbolasta showing a jersey Brazil's Pele wore during the friendlies prior to the 1962 World Cup in Chile, in Miami, United States, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Futbolasta

Photograph provided by Futbolasta showing Argentina's Lionel Messi's official uniform, which he wore at the 2016 Centennial Cup America in Miami, United States, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Futbolasta

Roughly 200 objects associated with soccer greats such as Pele and Diego Maradona will be auctioned online on June 30, Futbolasta CEO Ariel Gonzalez told EFE Friday.

The items, which include jerseys, pennants, medals, trophies, balls and cleats - all of which have a certificate of authenticity - will be on display until June 28 at the company's Miami Beach showroom.