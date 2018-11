Colombia's Maria Reyes (L) vies for the ball with Canada's Andersen Williams during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match between the national soccer teams of Colombia and Canada, at the Charrua stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/AITOR PEREIRA

German Gia Corley celebrates a goal with her teammates during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match between the national soccer teams of North Korea and Germany, at the Alberto Suppici stadium, in Colonia, Uruguay, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Spanish Paola Hernandez (L) vies for the ball with South Korean Chun Garam during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match between the national soccer teams of South Korea and Spain, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Fadimatau Aretouyap (L) of Cameroon vies for the ball against Michela Agresti (R) of the USA, during a match of the Women's U-17 World Cup, between the national teams of Cameroon and the USA, in Maldonado, Uruguay, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernández

North Korean Kyong Kim (C) in action against German goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt (R) during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match between the national soccer teams of North Korea and Germany, at the Alberto Suppici stadium, in Colonia, Uruguay, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

The United States, Germany, Canada and Spain debuted on Wednesday with wins at the U17 Women's World Cup that takes place in Uruguay.

The day began with group C matches at the Alberto Suppici Stadium in Colonia, where the US beat Cameroon 3-0 with a goal from midfielder Mia Fishel and a brace from forward Sunshine Fontes.