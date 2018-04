Jon Rahm (C) of Spain poses with his trophy and the tournament's staff after winning the Madrid Open golf tournament at the National Golf Course in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Dustin Johnson of the US lines up his putt on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

United States golfers Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas continued to hold first and second spots, respectively, in the World Golf Ranking released Monday, while their compatriot Jordan Spieth came in third.

Meanwhile, Spain's Jon Rahm maintained fourth position for the second week after winning PGA European Tour Open de España tournament.