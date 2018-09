Serbia's Nemanja Petric (L) in action during a 2018 Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match against Cameroon in Bari, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

Japan's Masahiro Yanagida (L) and Dominican Felix Miguel Romero Perez (C) and Jose Miguel Caceres Gomez (R) in action during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool A match at the Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Australian head coach Mark Lebedew (R) reacts during a 2018 Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match against the United States in Bari, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

The United States' Aaron Russell (R) in action during a 2018 Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match against Australia in Bari, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

Italy celebrates its victory in a Volleyball Men's World Championship first-round Pool A match against Belgium at the Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

The United States' Taylor Sander (C) celebrates with teammates during a 2018 Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match against Australia in Bari, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

The United States and Italy, two of the favorites to capture the Volleyball Men's World Championship title, picked up their second win in as many matches on Thursday.

The US had to go the distance for the second straight day, pulling out a 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10) victory over Australia in Pool C thanks to 21 points by Matthew Anderson.