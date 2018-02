John Shuster of the US delivers the last stone during the men's Curling final between Sweden and USA at the Gangneung Centre, in Gangneung, during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Silver medalists Team Sweden (L-R, in black) Henrik Leek, Christoffer Sundgren, Rasmus Wranaa, Oskar Eriksson and Niklas Edin, gold medalists Team USA (L-R, in white) Tyler George, skip John Shuster, John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton, bronze medalists Team Switzerland (L-R, in red) Dominik Maerki, Valentin Tanner, Peter de Cruz, Claudio Paetz and Benoit Schwarz celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony after the Men's Curling finals at the Gangneung Centre, in Gangneung, during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(L-R) Tyler George, skip John Shuster, John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton of the US celebrate after winning the men's Curling final between Sweden and USA at the Gangneung Centre, in Gangneung, during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

The United States men's curling team on Saturday won its first-ever Olympic gold medal, defeating Sweden 10-7 in the men's final at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Skipper John Shuster gave a stellar performance as he led the US team to gold, having worked his way back onto the high-level program after being expelled due to his poor performance in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.