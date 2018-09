Australia's Liz Cambage (R) in action during the group B match between Australia and Turkey at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

Senegal's Ndeye Ndiaye (L) in action against China's Yueru Li (R) during the basketball match between Senegal and China at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

South Korea's Ji Su Park (L) in action against Greece's Emmanouela Fasoula (R) during the basketball match between South Korea and Greece at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

South Korea's Hyejin Park (R) in action against Greece's Artemis Spanou (L) during the basketball match between South Korea and Greece at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

Belgium's players celebrate after defeating Spain at the end of the basketball match between Belgium and Spain at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA

US' Diana Taurasi (L) in action against Latvia's Digna Straumane (R) during the basketball match between Latvia and USA at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

The United States national team, which beat Latvia on Tuesday by 102-76, finished the preliminary round as the leader of group D at the 2018 Women's Basketball World Cup in Tenerife.

After winning the three group-stage matches against against Senegal (87-67), China (100-88) and Latvia, the US qualified to the quarterfinals, in which it will face the winner of an upcoming match between Greece and Nigeria.