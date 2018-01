Victim Morgan McCall (C) listens to the judge during court proceedings in the sentencing phase for Dr. Larry Nassar who is facing prison on multiple counts of sexual abuse of minors, in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 24 January 2018. EPA-EFE/RENA LAVERTY

Kyle Stephens gives a hug to victim Rachael Denhollander after she finished her statement court proceedings in the sentencing phase for Dr. Larry Nassar who is facing prison on multiple counts of sexual abuse of minors, in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 24 January 2018. EPA-EFE/RENA LAVERTY

Larry Nassar listens to the judge during court proceedings in the sentencing phase in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 24 January 2018. Dr. Larry Nassar, a doctor at Michigan State University and for the US Gymnastics team, was convicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse of minors. EPA-EFE/RENA LAVERTY

Victim Kaylee Lorincz wipes tears as she speaks during court proceedings in the sentencing phase for Dr. Larry Nassar who is facing prison on multiple counts of sexual abuse of minors, in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 24 January 2018. EPA-EFE/RENA LAVERTY

The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) on Wednesday called for the resignation of every director of the US Gymnastics Federation.

The request came shortly after a former doctor with the US gymnastics team, Larry Nassar, was sentenced Wednesday in Michigan to a minimum of 40 and maximum of 175 years behind bars for sexual abuse, in a trial in which heartbreaking testimonies from 160 of his young gymnasts victims were heard.