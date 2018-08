Sloane Stephens of the United States holds the US Open championship trophy after defeating Madison Keys of the US in the women's singles final at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa to win the 2017 US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

American Serena Williams in action on Aug. 13, 2018, against Australia's Daria Gavrilova at the Western & Southern Open, a hard-court event at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Simona Halep of Romania in action on Aug. 18, 2018, against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their semi-final match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, a hard-court event played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) and Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) pose with their trophies after the final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, on Aug. 19, 2018. Djokovic won 6-4, 6-4. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The draw for the 2018 US Open, unveiled Thursday at a ceremony in New York's financial district, offers the possibility for tantalizing match-ups of tennis' greatest players prior to the men's and women's singles semi-final rounds.

In the men's singles, all eyes will be fixed on the progress of Swiss five-time champion Roger Federer and Serbian reigning Wimbledon title holder and two-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic.