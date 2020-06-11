US Open organizers said Wednesday in a remote meeting organized by the Association of Tennis Professionals and involving around 400 players that it is still planning on holding that Grand Slam tournament from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, albeit with no qualifying rounds and reduced doubles draws.

For now, a final decision on the tournament dates is to be made on June 15. The proposals to scrap the qualifying and shrink the different doubles draws from 64 teams to 24 teams would affect more than 150 players.