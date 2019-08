Serena Williams of the USA in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their quarterfinals match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, 09 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WARREN TODA

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Serena Williams of the USA during their quarterfinals match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, 09 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WARREN TODA

Naomi Osaka (L) of Japan congratulates Serena Williams of the USA after Williams won their quarterfinals match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, 09 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WARREN TODA

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to the US Open where last year she outplayed American star and top favorite Serena Williams in the final to secure the title.

A year after the Japanese player lifted her first Grand Slam crown depriving Serena of her US Open seventh title and a record-tying 24th Major singles title, Osaka will play this year’s edition even though she is not at her best.