Las Vegas Police have issued a warrant for a sample of Cristiano Ronaldo's DNA as part of investigations into rape allegations made against the Portuguese soccer star.

The player is being investigated by police in Nevada after he was accused by Kathryn Mayorga of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009.