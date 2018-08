Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C-L) looks to shoot against Golden State Warriors forward David West (C-R) during the NBA Finals game four at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, US, on June 08, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The president of the United States on Saturday criticized the star of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, LeBron James, after the latter was interviewed on the cable news network CNN.

James had given an interview to CNN's Don Lemon on Monday to discuss the establishment by the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron Public Schools district of a new primary school for at-risk children in his hometown in Ohio.