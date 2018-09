Serbian head coach Nikola Grbic gestures during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match against the United States in Bari, Italy, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

Serbia's players celebrate during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match against the United States in Bari, Italy, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

Aaron Russell (L) and Maxwell Holt (C) of the United States in action against Aleksandar Atanasijevic of Serbia (R) during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match in Bari, Italy, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

Aaron Russell (C) of the United States in action against Aleksandar Atanasijevic of Serbia (L) during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match against Serbia in Bari, Italy, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

The head coach of the United States' men's volleyball team, John Speraw (C), talks to his players during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match against Serbia in Bari, Italy, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

The United States' players celebrate during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match against Serbia in Bari, Italy, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

The United States rallied to defeat Serbia 3-2 (15-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10) here Wednesday in its opening Pool C match at the Volleyball Men's World Championship.

The Americans twice battled back from a set down before clinching victory in what was the first five-setter of this year's tournament, which is being co-hosted by Italy and Bulgaria.