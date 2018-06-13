The United States' top soccer league said FIFA's decision Wednesday to award 2026 World Cup hosting rights to a combined bid from the US, Canada and Mexico was enormously important to efforts to promote the sport in that part of the world.
"The decision to host World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States is a testament to our three nations coming together for the United Bid, and a monumental step in our collective mission to further advance the game of soccer in North America," Alfonso Mondelo, Major League Soccer's sports director, said in a statement sent to EFE.