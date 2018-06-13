FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2-R), FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura (C) and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani at the start of the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Hardcore Atlanta United fans before the first half of the MLS soccer match between the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 20 May 2018. The Red Bulls defeated Atlanta United. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Don Garber (C), the commissioner of Major League Soccer, attends a press conference on the 102nd floor of One World Trade Center in New York, New York, USA, 10 April 2017 to announce the unified bid of the United States, Mexico and Canada to jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup competition. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

The United States' top soccer league said FIFA's decision Wednesday to award 2026 World Cup hosting rights to a combined bid from the US, Canada and Mexico was enormously important to efforts to promote the sport in that part of the world.

"The decision to host World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States is a testament to our three nations coming together for the United Bid, and a monumental step in our collective mission to further advance the game of soccer in North America," Alfonso Mondelo, Major League Soccer's sports director, said in a statement sent to EFE.