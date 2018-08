American soccer star Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring a goal in a World Cup qualifying match against Panama on March 28, 2017, at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Bolivar

Clint Dempsey of the United States (left) looks to score during a CONCACAF Gold Cup match versus El Salvador on July 19, 2017, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. EPA-EFE/Tom Mihalek

Clint Dempsey, whose 57 goals as a member of the United States' national soccer team put him in a tie for first on the all-time list, on Wednesday announced his retirement from the sport.

The Seattle Sounders, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club he played for from 2013 to 2018, issued a press release with a statement by the 35-year-old forward.