Real Madrid players pose before meeting Manchester United in their International Champions Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOE SKIPPER

The United States is set to host several games of the Spanish soccer league's regular season following an agreement reached Thursday by La Liga and the US multinational media, sports and entertainment group Relevent that aims to boost soccer's popularity in America and Canada.

La Liga is the first European league to hold a regular-season match outside Europe.