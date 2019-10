A file picture shows Simone Biles of USA competing in the Balance Beam women's Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Nov.3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

A file picture shows Simone Biles of USA competing in the Balance Beam women's Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Nov.3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

A file picture shows Simone Biles competing in the Balance Beam women's Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Nov.3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

American gymnast Simone Biles led her team with her breathtaking moves in securing the top spot with a comfortable margin at the World Gymnastics in Stuttgart on Saturday.

On the second day of women's qualification, Biles had a massive all-around qualifying score of 59.432 which was 2.266 points more than the second-best, her countrywoman Sunisa Lee. EFE-EPA