Security forces walk outside the Luzhniki stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, Jun 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States government on Friday warned its citizens of potential terror attacks during the World Cup in Russia, in a travel advisory telling people to reconsider visiting that country.

"Large-scale international events such as the World Cup present an attractive target for terrorists," the State Department said in the advisory.