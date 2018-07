American players pose for photographers with their gold medals after defeating the Dominican Republic to win the 17th Women's Pan-American Volleyball Cup on July 14, 2018, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

American players celebrate after the United States defeated the Dominican Republic to win the 17th Women's Pan-American Volleyball Cup on July 14, 2018, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

American Amanda Benson celebrates after the United States defeated the Dominican Republic to win the 17th Women's Pan-American Volleyball Cup on July 14, 2018, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The United States won the 17th Women's Pan-American Volleyball Cup this weekend, defeating the Dominican Republic for the title.

The US team won an hard-fought championship match against the Dominican Republic 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 and 15-8 on Saturday, taking the gold medal.