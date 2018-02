Dani Cameranesi (C) of USA celebrates after scoring with her teammates during the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between USA and Finland at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (C) of United States takes a shot against Noora Raty (R) of Finland during the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between USA and Finland at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Team USA's Dani Cameranesi (C) celebrates a goal between Finland goalkeeper Noora Raty (L) and Mira Jalosuo (R) during the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between USA and Finland at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dani Cameranesi (R) of USA scores during the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between USA and Finland at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Gigi Marvin (C) of USA celebrates after scoring during the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between USA and Finland at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

The USA crushed Finland 5-0 on Monday in the semi-final of the Women's ice hockey tournament on Monday.

Having beaten the Finns 3-1 already in the preliminary round at these Games, the USA started strongly, taking a 2-0 lead into the second quarter, which they had doubled by the start of the third.