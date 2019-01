US goaltender Alyssa Naeher (c) traps the ball with Spain's Silvia Messeguer nearby during the US-Spain friendly match in Alicante, Spain, on Jan. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cárdenas

US player Tierna Davidson (R) vies for the ball with Spain's Amanda Sampedro during a friendly match between Spain and the US at the Jose Rico Perez stadium, in Alicante, Spain, 22 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Cardenas

US player Abby Dahlkemper (L) vies for the ball with Spain's Andrea Sanchez during a friendly match between Spain and the US at the Jose Rico Perez stadium, in Alicante, Spain, 22 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Cardenas

The US women's soccer squad's Christen Press (2nd from left) celebrates her goal against Spain with her teammates in a friendly match in Alicante, Spain, on Jan. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/Manuel Lorenzo

The 9,182 fans who came to Alicante's Jose Rico Perez stadium on Tuesday to watch a friendly between the United States and Spain set a new record for attendance at a woman's international match in the Iberian nation.

Aside from showing support for the home side, the chance to see the USA, winners of three Women's World Cups, was undoubtedly a major lure.