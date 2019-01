Members of the United States' women's national soccer team celebrate the second-half goal that Christen Press (second from left) scored during a friendly against Spain on Jan. 22, 2019, at Jose Rico Perez Stadium in Alicante, Spain. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Christen Press (left), a striker for the United States' women's national soccer team, celebrates after scoring a second-half goal in a friendly against Spain on Jan. 22, 2019, at Jose Rico Perez Stadium in Alicante, Spain. EPA-EFE/Manuel Lorenzo

One play earlier this week sums up the gap between the United States' women's national soccer team and the rest of the world.

At the 54-minute mark of the American squad's 1-0 friendly win here Tuesday over Spain, second-half substitute Christen Press took possession of the ball near midfield, raced about 50 meters into the opposing penalty box with three defenders giving chase and delivered a well-placed strike from a tight angle past goalkeeper Sandra Paños.