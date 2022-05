Megan Rapinoe, a member of the US women's national soccer team, speaks at an event in Washington on 24 March 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW/POOL

The United States Soccer Federation and the unions representing the men's and women's national teams announced Wednesday a new set of collective bargaining agreements that place male and female players on equal footing in terms of pay.

"There's equalization of World Cup prize money, identical financial terms, including identical game payments, identical revenue sharing for both teams, so identical in every aspect on that front," US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said.