Carlos Cordeiro (R)president of the United States Soccer Federation at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2018. EPA- EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The 28 members of the US women's national soccer team filed suit Friday against the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) for gender discrimination, marking a new phase in a dispute that goes back years.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Los Angeles, accuses the USSF of "institutionalized gender discrimination."