USA's Megan Rapinoe(L) and USA's Alex Morgan (R) pose with the trophy after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 final soccer match between USA and Netherlands in Lyon, France, 07 July 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

The United States women’s national team on Tuesday won its equal pay dispute with the governing body US Soccer in a deal that is set to match the players’ salaries with the men’s team and includes a compensation payout worth $24 million.