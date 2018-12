Annie Lazor of the USA poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Annie Lazor of the USA reacts after winning the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Annie Lazor of the United States claimed the gold medal in women's 200m breaststroke at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou.

Lazor clocked in a time of 2:18.32 to finish the race in first place, prevailing over her fellow American Bethany Galat who came second with 00.30 seconds off the pace.