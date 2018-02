Garrett Roe (L) of USA and Ladislav Nagy (R) of Slovakia in action during the men's Qualifications match between USA and Slovakia at the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Mark Arcobello (L) of USA celebrates after scoring during the Men's Qualifications match between USA and Slovakia at the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Jan Laco goalkeeper of Slovakia in action during the Men's Qualifications match between USA and Slovakia at the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Ryan Donato (C) of United States celebrates a goal with teammates against Slovakia during the Men's Qualifications match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The United States' men's ice hockey team sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the ice hockey tournament after being Slovakia 5-1 at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first period, the USA netted three times in the second, before adding another two in the third and final period.