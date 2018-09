USA's Taylor Sander (R) in action during the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool I third round match between USA and Russia at the PalaAlpitour in Turin, Italy, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

USA's Matthew Anderson (R) in action during the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool I third round match between USA and Russia at the PalaAlpitour in Turin, Italy, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Players of Poland celebrate the victory at the end of the match Poland vs Serbia of FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship at the Palalpitour of Turin, Italy, 27 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Poland's Bartosz Kurek (C) in action against Serbia's Uros Kovacevic (R) and Marko Podrascanin (L) during the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool J third round match between Poland and Serbia in Turin, Italy, 27 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Poland's Bartosz Kurek in action during the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool J third round match between Poland and Serbia in Turin, Italy, 27 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

The national teams of the United States, Brazil and Serbia on Thursday sealed their spots in the semifinals of the 2018 Volleyball World Championship in Turin, Italy.

The fourth semifinalist will be decided in a match between Italy and Poland on Friday.