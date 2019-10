James Faiva of Tonga waves to fans after the Rugby World Cup match between the USA and Tonga at Hanzono Stadium in Higashiosaka, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Bryce Campbell of the USA in action with the ball against Tonga players during the Rugby World Cup match between USA and Tonga at Hanzono Stadium in Higashiosaka, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Zane Kapeli (L) of Tonga is tackled by Malon Al-Jiboori of the USA during the Rugby World Cup match between the USA and Tonga at Hanzono Stadium in Higashiosaka, Japan, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

The USA on Sunday finished its Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan without a single point after it lost 19-31 to Tonga in the final Pool C match.

It was Tonga's first win in the competition in Japan but it was too little too late for the islanders as they, too, fail to make it out the group stage.