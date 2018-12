Caeleb Dressel of the USA reacts after winning the Men's 100m Freestyle Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Caeleb Dressel of the USA poses with his gold medal after winning the Men's 100m Freestyle Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Caeleb Dressel of the United States Sunday grabbed the gold medal in men's 100m freestyle at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou.

Dressel finished the race with a time of 45.62 seconds, with just 00.02 second ahead of Russia's Vladimir Morozov, who came in second.