US women's national team player Megan Rapinoe poses with FIFA Women's World Cup trophy after defeating the Netherlands in the final held in Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

The United States women’s national team extended its lead over the FIFA rankings after clinching the 2019 World Cup.

Having earning its record-extending fourth title in a strong fashion, the USA increased its lead to 121 points over second placed Germany, which fell to Sweden in the World Cup quarterfinals.